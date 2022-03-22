Chancellor must help businesses with rising energy bills, groups say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chancellor must help businesses with rising energy bills, groups say

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.15pm
Energy prices have soared for big and small businesses. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Business groups have called on Rishi Sunak to step in with support to help them manage runaway energy costs as he prepares for Wednesday’s spring statement.

Several business groups, representing both big and small firms, told MPs the Government is listening to their concerns – but there has been very little action so far.

“We argue that, given the scale of the cost increases that businesses are facing, that it would be right for the Chancellor to step in and provide something analogous to that support that was provided to households,” said Paul Wilson, policy director at the Federation of Small Businesses.

He said some rebates could be made through the business rates system, while firms that do not pay business rates could be helped through a discretionary fund.

“I think those kind of interventions would be justified tomorrow at the spring statement, given the scale of the challenges,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

Changes could also be made elsewhere to help businesses, Mr Wilson said.

Representatives of bigger companies also called for extra help from the Government.

Last year, the Government had to step in after high energy prices pushed up costs for fertiliser manufacturers, something which would have a knock-on effect on carbon dioxide supplies.

“Whilst we’ve had good engagement with officials and (the) minister and Secretary of State in terms of they listen and understand, what we are not seeing collectively across Whitehall is sufficient action,” said Dr Richard Leese, chair of the Energy Intensive Users Group, which represents large industry.

“So, I’m hopeful for tomorrow that we will see the Chancellor address these points.”

Mr Wilson said his views are “very similar”, having experienced “good engagement” and “good listening”.

He said: “We’ve been talking about these issues for a number of months and we very much understand why so much attention is on domestic consumers, but the test will be what actions are taken tomorrow in light of the severity of the challenges.”

