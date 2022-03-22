Starmer calls for new sanctions to ‘cripple’ the Kremlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Starmer calls for new sanctions to ‘cripple’ the Kremlin

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 3.51pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to go “ramp up” sanctions on Russia to “cripple” its ability to function as a country.

The Labour leader said Western powers needed to continue their support for Ukraine – including supplying more military equipment – while avoiding direct conflict with Russia.

“Everybody understands why every step has to be taken to prevent this escalating into a direct Nato-on-Russia conflict,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One.

“What we need to do is to continue to provide that level of support, continue to support the Ukrainians, and ramp up those sanctions which need to go beyond just isolating Russia.

“They have to cripple its ability to function.”

Sir Keir said Labour had changed “profoundly” since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn following their crushing defeat by the Tories in the 2019 general election.

He said that, unlike the party under his predecessor, it now supported Britain’s membership of Nato and the Trident nuclear deterrent.

He refused however to be drawn of the circumstances in which he would authorise the use of the deterrent if he became prime minister.

“The Labour Party has changed profoundly in the last two years. Our support for Nato is unshakeable,” he said.

“I voted for the renewal of the deterrent so I believe in the deterrent.

“What I don’t think any person who wants to be prime minister should ever do is start discussing the sorts of circumstances in which the deterrent would be used.”

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Sir Keir repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to resign over the disclosures of lockdown parties in Downing Street in apparent breach of Covid rules in place at the time.

The Labour leader said he had not changed his view that Mr Johnson had – by breaking the rules he set for others – lost the “moral authority” to lead the country.

However, he said that at a time of international crisis, it was right that he should focus on the situation in Ukraine and not allow President Putin to see political divisions in the UK.

“My view of the Prime Minister hasn’t changed. I called for him to resign because he had fundamentally broken the trust of the British people. He lost the moral authority to lead,” he said.

“In the middle of a crisis such as Ukraine, most people would expect the leader of the opposition to focus on what is happening in Ukraine.

“I took the very clear decision that the right thing to do was to support Ukraine, to call out the Russian aggression, stand united with our Nato allies and not allow Putin to see the political parties back here in the United Kingdom divided on this issue.”

Sir Keir reaffirmed his decision shortly before the invasion to order 11 Labour MPs who signed a Stop The War campaign statement critical of Nato to withdraw their names.

“There is no place for the false equivalence between Russian aggression and the actions of Nato in the Labour Party that I lead. I made that absolutely clear in this conflict,” he said.

He refused to say whether he would like to see the MPs concerned – including leftwingers Diane Abbott and John McDonnell – stand down at the next election, although he pointed out they would have to go through a selection process if they were to run again.

“They are Labour MPs, of course I support them. But all of our MPs will go through a process of selection at the next election,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier