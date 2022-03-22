‘Multi-bed units’ for those with learning disabilities must end – minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minister has said the practice of housing people with learning disabilities and complex needs in “multi-bed units” – as opposed to homes – must end.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart called for the culture around care for those with learning disabilities to change “dramatically”.

On Tuesday, he updated MSPs on the Scottish Government’s plans to “greatly reduce” long hospital stays and out-of-area placements for those with learning difficulties or complex needs by March 2024.

In January, the charity Enable Scotland warned urgent action was needed to prevent people with learning disabilities from being forced to live far away from their families or in a hospital.

Mr Stewart said: “Having seen from one integrated authority the use of the language of ‘multi-bed units’ – I do not want to see that again.

“What we must be doing is providing folks with homes.”

Shared homes may be appropriate in some cases, he said, adding: “We must get away from this institutionalisation and the institutional language that is used still by a small minority in the country.

“That is unacceptable and we will do our best to make sure that that culture changes dramatically over the next period of time.”

In response to another question in the Scottish Parliament, he said: “I do not want any of the money that we are investing put into multi-bed units.

“I don’t want the use of the terminology multi-bed units.

“What we should be doing is creating homes for people and we will lay this out clearly in the guidance.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the government had promised change for years (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton asked about the pace of the changes the government wanted to bring about.

He said: “The Scottish Government is now promising ‘a significant reduction on delayed discharge and out-of-area placement by March 2024’.

“But it has been declaring this is a priority for years.”

Mr Stewart replied: “I have made no bones about it today, it’s not good enough and this has persisted for too long.”