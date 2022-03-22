‘Multi-bed units’ for those with learning disabilities must end – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Multi-bed units’ for those with learning disabilities must end – minister

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 4.15pm
Kevin Stewart updated MSPs on the government’s plans (Andrew Cowan/PA)
A minister has said the practice of housing people with learning disabilities and complex needs in “multi-bed units” – as opposed to homes – must end.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart called for the culture around care for those with learning disabilities to change “dramatically”.

On Tuesday, he updated MSPs on the Scottish Government’s plans to “greatly reduce” long hospital stays and out-of-area placements for those with learning difficulties or complex needs by March 2024.

In January, the charity Enable Scotland warned urgent action was needed to prevent people with learning disabilities from being forced to live far away from their families or in a hospital.

Mr Stewart said: “Having seen from one integrated authority the use of the language of ‘multi-bed units’ – I do not want to see that again.

“What we must be doing is providing folks with homes.”

Shared homes may be appropriate in some cases, he said, adding: “We must get away from this institutionalisation and the institutional language that is used still by a small minority in the country.

“That is unacceptable and we will do our best to make sure that that culture changes dramatically over the next period of time.”

In response to another question in the Scottish Parliament, he said: “I do not want any of the money that we are investing put into multi-bed units.

“I don’t want the use of the terminology multi-bed units.

“What we should be doing is creating homes for people and we will lay this out clearly in the guidance.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the government had promised change for years (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton asked about the pace of the changes the government wanted to bring about.

He said: “The Scottish Government is now promising ‘a significant reduction on delayed discharge and out-of-area placement by March 2024’.

“But it has been declaring this is a priority for years.”

Mr Stewart replied: “I have made no bones about it today, it’s not good enough and this has persisted for too long.”

