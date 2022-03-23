How much money will I save from the cut in fuel duty?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How much money will I save from the cut in fuel duty?

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.45am Updated: March 23 2022, 2.15pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut in fuel duty of up to 5p per litre in his spring statement (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a cut in fuel duty of 5p per litre in his spring statement.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about taxes on fuel.

PA infographic showing pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre)
(PA Graphics)

– What has been announced?

Fuel duty will be cut by 5p per litre for petrol and diesel.

– When will the change by implemented?

From 6pm on Wednesday.

– Will pump prices be automatically lowered?

The RAC warned drivers they will only notice a difference once retailers have bought new fuel at the lower rate.

– Will retailers definitely pass on the whole duty cut once they have restocked?

They are under huge pressure to, but there are fears some could boost profit margins instead.

– How much will I save if the cut is passed on in full?

The RAC calculated that would reduce the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family petrol car by around £3.

– When was the last time the rate of duty changed?

It has been frozen at 57.95p per litre of petrol and diesel since March 2011.

PA infographic showing pump price of diesel (per litre)
(PA Graphics)

– How long will the reduction in duty last?

Until March next year.

– What about VAT?

VAT is added on top, at a rate of 20% of the combined product price and duty.

– What are the latest average pump prices?

The average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.3p while diesel was 179.7p, figures from data firm Experian Catalist show.

This is an increase of 18p per litre for petrol and 27p for diesel over the past month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his spring statement on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– Why have prices reached record highs?

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to supply fears, leading to a rise in wholesale costs.

Prices were already increasing as global economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

