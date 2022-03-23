Fireworks Bill will cause ‘black market’ with more injury and deaths, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Fireworks Bill will cause ‘black market’ with more injury and deaths, MSPs told

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 11.23am
retailers raised concerns of a fireworks black market (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Fireworks Bill will lead to a “black market” with more injuries and deaths, industry figures have told MSPs.

Groups representing fireworks and pyrotechnics businesses spoke to Holyrood’s Justice Committee on Wednesday.

The committee is considering the Scottish Government’s Fireworks Bill, which would impose a number of restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks.

These include special training and a licensing scheme for those buying fireworks and limits on the times and areas they can be used in.

Fraser Stevenson, vice chairman of the British Fireworks Association (BFA), said the businesses his organisation represented imported most fireworks into the UK.

New Year’s celebrations
The British Pyrotechnists Association spoke to MSPs (Aaron Chown/PA)

Saying only a small number of people misused fireworks, he asked the committee: “Why does the Bill appear to target the majority of consumers who are using fireworks in an appropriate way?”

He continued: “Greater restrictions would not be appropriate due to the real risk of creating a black market.

“The BFA feels this Bill will be the biggest contributor to the creation of a black market.

“It does nothing to address the issue of misuse, instead it specifically targets law-abiding Scots.”

Saying the demand for fireworks would instead be met by organised criminals, he added: “It will not improve safety, it will result in more injuries not less, it will lead to deaths.”

Andy Hubble, chairman of the British Pyrotechnists Association, said his organisation also had concerns about the creation of a black market.

He told the MSPs: “Never before have I felt so passionately that a mistake has been made.”

Norman Donald, owner of the Aberdeen retailer NJE Fireworks, said the Bill was “completely backward”.

He said: “If we create a black market we are definitely going to put the public in danger, injuries are going to be vast and as Fraser says, it probably will lead to deaths.”

Last week, representatives from the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) and the fire service spoke to the committee in favour of the Bill.

They raised concerns about fireworks being used to attack emergency service workers, with the SPF saying this was a growing problem.

