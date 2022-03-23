Kate Forbes: Scottish GDP figures show resilience but recovery is still fragile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes: Scottish GDP figures show resilience but recovery is still fragile

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 11.41am
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said GDP growth of 1.1% in January showed ‘resilience’ – but that recovery was ‘fragile’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said GDP growth of 1.1% in January showed ‘resilience’ – but that recovery was ‘fragile’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid “remains fragile”, the Finance Secretary has warned, despite the latest GDP figures recording estimated growth of 1.1% in January.

Monthly data showed that the economy is now 0.8% above the level it was at in February 2020, prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish Government statistics showed in the first month of 2022 that the service sector, which makes up about three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.9%.

Significant in this was a 2.4% increase in the retail, wholesale and motor trade subsector, although the report also noted there was a “strong contribution from the health and social work subsector, reflecting higher levels of test and trace and vaccination activity in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19”.

Meanwhile, output in the production sector was up by 1.8% in January, with the construction sector also recording growth of 1.1%.

Finance and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said the overall increase of 1.1% in GDP in January “shows the strength and resilience of Scotland’s businesses and our wider economy, driven by increasing output in manufacturing, health and consumer facing services”.

She added: “While we know our recovery remains fragile and our economy continues to face challenges from Brexit, the rising cost of living and the impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish Government is firmly focused on supporting our economy to recover.

“Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefited from more than £4.5 billion of support, including around £1.6 billion in rates relief – which is more generous than the other UK administrations so far.

“The newly published National Strategy for Economic Transformation will be fundamental to building on the progress we have made. Its five actions will shift the dial on the economy and support our transition to becoming greener, fairer and more prosperous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier