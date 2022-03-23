Charity to open homes where mums battling addiction can stay with their children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mothers battling drug addiction will be able to stay with their children while receiving treatment at two special homes being set up with Scottish Government cash.

Ministers are providing more than £5.5 million to the children’s charity, Aberlour, to develop the new facilities.

While men are more likely to use illegal substances, the drugs policy minister, Angela Constance, said there was a “strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death”.

The new mother and child residential recovery facilities will be a place for women to stay with their children while they are receiving treatment.

The first, which is being devolved with the Hillcrest Housing Association, will open in Dundee this autumn, with the second house, which will be located in central Scotland, due to start receiving women in 2023.

Both houses will have space for four women and their children at any one time.

Announcing the grant for the work, Ms Constance said the Scottish Government was “committed to improving the provision of residential rehabilitation services”.

She stated: “This funding will ensure that women using the new service provided by Aberlour receive support while being able to stay with their children.

“We know problematic substance use affects not only the individual but those around them, including family members and friends. Keeping mothers and their children together can enhance the effectiveness of treatment and lessen any harmful impact on children.

Women will be able or receive help without fear of losing their children at the new facilities, drugs policy minister Angela Constance says (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Though men are more likely to use and experience harms from drugs, there has been a disproportionate increase in drug-related deaths among women and there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death.”

The minister added: “This project by Aberlour will ensure many women can access residential treatment without fear of their children being removed from their care.”

Aberlour chief executive, SallyAnn Kelly, said they were “thrilled” the Scottish Government was providing cash for the project.

Ms Kelly said: “Too many women with problem drug and alcohol issues are having their young children taken into care and many other women won’t engage with support agencies for fear of their children being removed.

“The new houses will improve outcomes for these women and children, reduce deaths of mothers with problem drug use; avoid family breakdown and increase the likelihood of children being cared for by their parents.”

One mother who has been helped by Aberlour welcomed plans to set up the new mother and child recovery houses.

The woman said: “I lost my kids a few times, they went to foster care and I would have went to a place like this if I had the chance.

“I think this is great for women and their children.

“This is badly needed. I hid my drug use and people only found out about it when I had my baby and she was in withdrawal. I loved my daughter and would have welcomed something like this.”