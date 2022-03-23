Surplus PPE being sent from NI to help with Ukrainian crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Surplus PPE being sent from NI to help with Ukrainian crisis

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.31pm
Health Minister Robin Swann with the latest consignment of humanitarian aid which is being donated to Ukraine by the Department of Health. Also pictured are, from left to right, Joe Coyle from Hope 365; Monica Turkington, BSO quality improvement and customer liaison manager; and David McCavana, BSO senior logistics manager (Department of Health/PA)
Health Minister Robin Swann with the latest consignment of humanitarian aid which is being donated to Ukraine by the Department of Health. Also pictured are, from left to right, Joe Coyle from Hope 365; Monica Turkington, BSO quality improvement and customer liaison manager; and David McCavana, BSO senior logistics manager (Department of Health/PA)

Surplus PPE stock worth £3.5m is being sent to Ukraine by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

The items include masks, coveralls, oxygen therapy consumables and sterile gowns.

Health Minister Robin Swann met with Joe Coyle from Hope 365, one of a number of local charities helping with the delivery and allocation of the stock, at BSO’s warehouse at Lissue near Lisburn on Wednesday.

It is the latest consignment donated through Self Help Africa, St Vincent de Paul, YMCA and Hope 365, and is in addition to 10 flights from the UK to Poland to provide aid to Ukraine.

Mr Swann said: “These supplies have played an important role in the acute phase of the crisis response.

“A full international humanitarian response is ongoing and, as the international system steps up, my department is continuing to work with our UK partners to ensure that the help offered by the UK meets the most urgent needs.

“As in any emergency situation, we must be careful not to overwhelm fragile delivery systems as there is currently limited capacity to receive and arrange onward delivery of supplies into Ukraine and the region, so the most effective way we can contribute is as part of the national response efforts which are being guided by those on the ground.”

He added: “My officials continue to work closely with the UK Government, UK Health Security Agency and the other devolved administrations to mobilise a variety of items including equipment, such as monitors and medical consumable items, personal protective equipment and medicines, in response to specific requests from the government of Ukraine.

“These products are being transported in a number of specially commissioned consignments, organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Northern Ireland cancer strategy
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said he would continue to collaborate with others over helping Ukraine (Liam McBurney/PA)

“These consignments are specifically designed to ensure that donated medicines and medical supplies are stored and transported appropriately so that they will be fit for use at their destination.

“I will continue to look for every opportunity to identify how we can work collaboratively over the coming days, weeks and months to identify how best we can assist in mitigating this humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

The minister also urged the public, when considering making cash donations, to do so through established emergency response appeal mechanisms, such as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

