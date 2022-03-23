At a glance: Key points from the 2022 spring statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
At a glance: Key points from the 2022 spring statement

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.31pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his spring statement (House of Commons/PA)
Here are the main points from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement:

– Mr Sunak said by the end of the current Parliament in 2024, the Government would cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p in the pound to 19p which he said was “fully costed and fully paid for in the plans announced today”.

– The Chancellor said he would “stand by” households, and announced fuel duty would be cut by 5p per litre for a year up until March 2023.

– Mr Sunak said that “thanks to Brexit” he was able to remove VAT on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps or insulation to help bring down energy costs, as well as on wind and water turbines. He told the Commons: “We will abolish all the red tape imposed on us by the EU.”

– He also said he is doubling the Household Support Fund to £1 billion “to do more to help our most vulnerable households with rising costs” with “targeted support”.

– The Chancellor said he would publish a “tax plan” as he announced the national insurance contributions (Nics) threshold would rise by £3,000 “to fully equalise the Nics and income tax thresholds not incrementally over many years but in one go this year”.

– Hoping to prompt a new “culture of enterprise”, Mr Sunak said there would be tax cuts “on business investment and innovation with final decisions to be announced in the autumn Budget” and a reform of research and development tax credits.

– The employment allowance for small businesses will rise to £5,000, the Chancellor said.

– Mr Sunak focused on “security”, linking having a strong economy to standing up Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. He said what underpins the security enjoyed in the UK was “the strength of our economy” which he said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to use to support Ukraine.

– He warned, however that sanctions on Russia “of unprecedented scale and scope” would have an impact on the economy, saying they “are not cost-free for us at home” and were “a risk to our recovery”.

– He told the Commons that The Office for Budget Responsibility has downgraded the growth forecast for this year to 3.8%.

– But Mr Sunak said downgraded growth forecasts had “not affected our strong jobs performance” as he said unemployment was back to levels seen before the pandemic.

– The Government is “meeting all our fiscal rules”, Mr Sunak said, but he added the nation must prepare for “the economy and public finances to worsen, potentially significantly” because of the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

– The cost of borrowing is set to continue to rise. The Chancellor said £83 billion will be spent on debt interest, “the highest on record and almost four times the amount we spent last year”.

– Mr Sunak said underlying debt is expected to fall steadily from 83.5% of GDP in 2022/23 to 79.8% in 2026/27. He added borrowing as a percentage of GDP is 5.4% this year, 3.9% next year, then 1.9%, 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1% in the following years.

