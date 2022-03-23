Road safety spending boosted by £17m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Road safety spending boosted by £17m

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 3.27pm
Funding of £17 million will be used to help improve road safety in Scotland (Chris Radburn/PA)
Funding of £17 million will be used to help improve road safety in Scotland (Chris Radburn/PA)

A £17 million boost to spending on road safety will help Scotland become a world leader by the end of this decade, the transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said.

The Scottish Government has confirmed the additional spending for 2022-23 will help deliver commitments outlined in a blueprint published last month, which sets the goal of Scotland having the best performance on road safety anywhere in the world.

The aim is for improvements to be put in place to ensure that by 2050, no-one is killed or seriously injured on the country’s roads.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth welcomed the ‘significantly enhanced’ funding package (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Official figures show that in 2020, 142 people were killed in road accidents in Scotland, with 1,539 people seriously injured and 3,311 slightly injured.

Ms Gilruth said: “Scotland can be proud of our longstanding commitment to improving road safety. I want that to continue, but also for us to continue to make improvements.

“Our aim is for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world and so I’m pleased to confirm that the Scottish Government will invest £17 million to improve road safety in the coming year.

“This significantly enhanced funding package will help us ensure that Scotland has the best road safety performance in the world by 2030 and help achieve our long-term goal of ‘Vision Zero’ where no-one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.

“Whether it’s providing grant funding to organisations through our forthcoming Road Safety Improvement Fund or supporting more award-winning marketing campaigns delivered through Road Safety Scotland – all of this money will support the ambitious commitments in Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030.”

