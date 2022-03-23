Ukraine president to address Irish parliament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ukrainian president is set to address the Irish parliament next month.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on the 6th April at 10am. #seeforyourself #Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇮🇪@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/KzSBC4MSHe — Houses of the Oireachtas – Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) March 23, 2022

Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

Meanwhile Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated Ireland could have 30,000 to 40,000 refugees from Ukraine by the end of April, emphasising the importance of the need to find housing for all arrivals.

Addressing a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar expressed his horror at the situation in Ukraine, and in particular the war crimes being committed in Mariupol.

He referred to a recent visit to Dublin Airport where he said those arriving were being given a warm welcome, and receiving documents and PPS numbers efficiently.