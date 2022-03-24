‘Petulant’ SQA response to education report shows why change is needed, say MSPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The “petulant” response to an education expert’s report has shown why a change of leadership at Scotland’s exam authority is needed, a cross-party group of MSPs has said.

Professor Ken Muir, who published a report on Scottish education earlier this week, told the Education, Children and Young People Committee on Wednesday that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) should “take a short, hard look at itself” in the years before it is scrapped.

The Scottish Government announced last summer that the SQA would be replaced by a body that would be responsible for qualifications and the curriculum.

Prof Muir’s evidence drew a terse response from SQA chairman, David Middleton, who accused the expert of peddling “a number of misrepresentations and inaccuracies”.

Mr Middleton also said the SQA does not work “in isolation”, adding: “They are part of a much wider education system, and change must happen in every part of that system if we are to realise our aspirations. We all need to take a long – or short – hard look in the mirror.”

On Thursday, a cross-party group of opposition MSPs on the committee, including convener Stephen Kerr, released a joint statement objecting to the response of Mr Middleton.

“We need leaders who have the confidence of the profession and the students who rely on their work,” the statement said.

“This was a petulant and unprofessional response to considered and authoritative evidence given by Professor Ken Muir.

“Instead of embracing the change that is coming and working constructively to deliver it, they responded with snarky remarks and petty points.

“The leadership of the SQA have neatly confirmed just why we need new leadership at the head of our new qualifications body.”

Tory MSP Oliver Mundell, Labour MSP Michael Marra and Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie also signed on to the statement.