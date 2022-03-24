MP feels her baby kick as she stands to speak in the Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MP feels her baby kick as she stands to speak in the Commons

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 12.35pm Updated: March 24 2022, 2.01pm
Conservative MP for Stroud Siobhan Baillie told the Commons that she felt her baby kicking (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
An MP felt her baby kicking as she stood to ask a question in the Commons.

Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie (Stroud), who revealed she was pregnant with her second child during a debate earlier this year, told the Commons that she felt a kick during Business Questions.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer remarked that she was “probably not the first person to get a kicking in this place”.

As Ms Baillie rose to speak, she could be heard to say: “Thank you Mr Speaker – oh, I got a kick there.”

After laughter from MPs finished, the Stroud MP apologised and asked a question of the Commons Leader.

She said: “The damage to children from sustained parent conflict can be absolute devastating and last night I spoke at an event for the Family Solutions Group alongside the president of the family division and leading lights in the family law world, and we all know we need to do more on family breakdown in this place.

“The Ministry of Justice are working really hard on this and we need other Government departments to row in behind them.”

The former family law solicitor added: “Will he grant time for a debate about separated families and the forthcoming divorce act that comes in in April?”

Mr Spencer replied: “She is probably not the first person to get a kicking in this place, but probably the first person to get one internally.”

He added: “She brings an enormous amount of expertise to this place from her former career and I know a lot of MPs have cases where divorce is causing challenges to their constituents and I think she is right to draw attention to that.

“The Ministry of Justice is bringing forward legislation, but 280,000 children are caught in the middle of family breakdowns and so I commend her for her work in this matter. I am sure she will continue to draw attention to the House in the way she has.”

