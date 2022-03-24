Put protections in place to stop future Speaker behaving like Bercow, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Put protections in place to stop future Speaker behaving like Bercow, MPs told

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 12.53pm
Safeguards must be put in place to prevent a future Speaker of the House of Commons from behaving like John Bercow, a Conservative MP has said.

Michael Fabricant, who represents Lichfield, told MPs about his disappointment that since an independent report upheld 21 bullying and harassment complaints against the former Commons Speaker, no initiative was taken to prevent a similar situation from happening.

The independent report labelled Mr Bercow a “serial bully” and a “serial liar” during his years in the speaker’s chair.

Mr Bercow stood down in 2019 after a decade in the role and was replaced by Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The former Commons Speaker, who has now been banned from holding a parliamentary pass, described the investigation as a “travesty of justice” and insisted he has nothing to say sorry for.

Raising the issue during business questions, Mr Fabricant said: “Two-and-a-half weeks ago, the Independent Expert Panel produced a report on the activities of John Bercow, where over 21 incidents of bullying of staff members of this House were proven.

“For eight years, this cast a dark shadow over this place. And when whistleblowers including myself tried to raise it in the chamber, we were shouted down.

“And indeed on one occasion, a former Labour leader of the House came up to me and told me it was inappropriate to even mention it in this chamber.

“I have to say, I’m slightly disappointed that since the report came out, we haven’t had a statement from the Leader of the House on this, and a statement in particular about what safeguards we can put in future when after you have left, and I hope you stay for a long time, Mr Speaker, I do.

“But if another unscrupulous Speaker, a serial liar, a serial bully, were to replace you, there must be something put in place to stop what happened last time. When are we going to hear some initiatives from our Leader of the House?”

Commons Leader Mark Spencer stressed that “there is no place for bullying or harassment” in Parliament and “MPs should be held to the highest standards”.

He added: “That’s why the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was set up to improve the working culture within Parliament.

“I hope the decision of the ICGS gives all of those people in Westminster the confidence that if they come forward, their cases will be heard fairly, and those who commit such actions will be held to account.”

