Leadership group formed in bid to improve retail sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is to form a leadership group as part of its new retail strategy.

Business minister Tom Arthur launched the plan on Thursday at Holyrood, saying he will co-chair a group bringing together industry leaders to look at ways to improve the sector.

As part of the group’s work, it will be tasked with coming up with a fair work agreement that retail bosses can sign up to, affirming their commitments to preserving workers’ rights.

The 59-page strategy said the leadership group could consider issues such as zero-hours contracts, fire and rehire practices, trade union recognition and the Real Living Wage.

Mr Arthur said: “Building on the collaboration involved in creating this strategy, the industry leadership group will oversee the development and delivery of strategy commitments.

“It will focus on the actions of the national strategy for economic transformation that will directly impact the retail sector.”

The minister pledged to have “maximum worker representation” on the leadership group, saying the trade union Usdaw would be invited to join.

He added: “The title of this strategy – ‘Getting the Right Change’ – is more than a play on words.

“Let me be clear – the publication of this strategy is just the beginning.

“It is the start of a new conversation with businesses and trade unions, customers and workers about how to support our retailers to overcome the challenges and seize opportunities as we rebuild after Covid.

“About how our recovery should improve the lives of people and their families, people who work in retail and the customers themselves.

“Our vision is for a thriving, successful and profitable retail sector in Scotland that is an exemplar of inclusive economic growth.”

Mr Arthur said he believes the strategy will “make that vision a reality and ensure that we do, indeed, get the right change”.