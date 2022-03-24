Mairi Gougeon: Potato exporters have been told to ‘disinvest’ from Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mairi Gougeon: Potato exporters have been told to ‘disinvest’ from Russia

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 3.57pm
Thousands of tonnes of seed potatoes are being exported to Russia (Joe Giddens/PA)
Seed potato exporters have been told “very clearly” they should disinvest from Russia, a minister has said, following reports that 2,000 tonnes of Scottish produce will be sent there.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said the Scottish Government did not approve export deals but was required to carry out checks on goods being sent abroad.

At the weekend, The Times reported that the food and drinks giant Pepsi was exporting 2,000 tonnes of Scottish seed potatoes to Russia in a deal with the Aberdeen-based Saltire Seed.

The deal is thought to be worth £600,000 and the goods are expected to be transported by lorry.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scottish Conservative MSP, Sue Webber, asked about the exports in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

She said: “The war in Ukraine has highlighted the need to support our farmers and growers to help deal with crises like this – inflationary pressure and the market volatility that they’re facing.

“Will the Cabinet Secretary also promise that her Government will not approve any more deals to send thousands of seed potatoes to Russia?”

Ms Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government does not approve export deals.

“We’ve led calls for businesses to disinvest from Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve communicated that very clearly to the seed potato suppliers concerned.

“The Scottish Government and its economic agencies will use all of its economic powers not to support trade and investment activity within Russia.”

She said Scottish Government officials were required to carry out inspections where companies decided to export goods.

