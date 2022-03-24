Expert group to decide on future regulation of marches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Expert group to decide on future regulation of marches

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.51pm
The group will look at options for regulating marches, including a Northern Ireland-style Parades Commission (Robert Perry/PA)
The group will look at options for regulating marches, including a Northern Ireland-style Parades Commission (Robert Perry/PA)

The Scottish Government has announced the establishment of a group to look at the future of regulating marches and processions.

It will examine models used in other countries – including the Parades Commission in Northern Ireland.

The Parades Commission has the power to cancel or reroute marches deemed to be a danger to public safety.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown announced the move on Thursday, answering a written question in Holyrood.

“Today I am announcing the establishment of the independent ‘Facilitating Peaceful Assemblies in Scotland: Procedures and Best Practices – Short Life Working Group’ which brings together a small number of experts with backgrounds in marches, human rights, community engagement and mediation/dialogue,” the Justice Secretary said.

Keith Brown
Justice Secretary Keith Brown announced the move on Thursday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The working group will consider what can be learned from other models used in relation to the regulation of marches and parades, including, but not limited to, the Parades Commission in Northern Ireland, and consider whether any of this learning can be usefully adapted and applied in Scotland to improve the regulation of marches and parades.”

The remit of the group, he added, would be to identify “challenges” in the running of marches and the notification process by which authorities are alerted to them.

A balance must be struck “between the human rights of organisers/participants with those communities impacted by these events”, the remit added.

The group will look at the best ways to address these challenges.

Professor Dominic Bryan of Queens University Belfast, Scottish Community Safety Network chief executive Lorraine Gillies, Scottish Mediation director Graham Boyack, and Dr Michael Hamilton of the University of East Anglia will make up the working group.

An initial report, the Justice Secretary said, will be submitted by the summer.

The prospect of a Parades Commission-style regulator was raised last year in Holyrood, when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would instruct Mr Brown to look at what more could be done after 14 arrests were made in Glasgow in the wake of an Orange Order march, as well as reports of “racist and sectarian singing”.

