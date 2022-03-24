Entrepreneurs create online platform to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entrepreneurs create online platform to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 5.21pm
Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland (Sergei Grits/AP)
A UK technology company has created a online platform that allows “frustrated” Britons to connect with refugees in a bid to streamline the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

More than 150,000 people across the UK have already expressed interest in offering up their spare rooms to Ukrainian people fleeing from the Russian invasion.

In order to successfully host a refugee through the scheme, sponsors must identify a named person. This has caused many to resort to social media to find potential matches.

Entrepreneurs Max Haining and Glenn McWhinney say their online platform called UK Homes for Ukrainians will provide a “digital solution” to aid the Government scheme.

“We saw the scenes in Ukraine and wanted to create an easier way for fleeing refugees to connect with UK sponsors,” Mr Haining told the PA news agency.

Sponsor’s signing up to the digital platform will be asked to include details about the rooms they have available, the location and for how long they can accommodate someone.

This will enable refugees in Ukraine to choose a sponsor that fits their requirements.

screengrab from the ‘UK Homes for Ukrainians' platform
Sponsors signing up to the UK Homes for Ukrainians platform will be asked to include details about the rooms they have available, the location and for how long they can accommodate someone (Max Haining/PA)

The entrepreneurs have said they plan to distribute their platform to charity organisations in a bid to speed up the process and aid the Government scheme.

“I’m worried that the longer it takes Brits to find a refugee to sponsor, the window of opportunity for Ukrainians to flee safely to the UK becomes smaller,” Mr Haining said.

“Without knowing the name of refugees to sponsor, frustrated British families have resorted to social media to find potential matches.

“By launching this platform, we hope to speed up the process for hosts and refugees to find a ‘named person’ to sponsor before they can officially apply.”

Meanwhile, across Britain many charities are preparing for the influx of refugee families with young children expected to arrive in the UK over the next few months.

Humanitarian charity Sanctuary Foundation, set up in response to the Ukraine conflict, is working alongside Sheffield-based charity Baby Basics to provide essentials and equipment to struggling mothers who have fled the war.

The charities have developed a wish list on Amazon and donation website For Common Good, that allows donors to buy products ranging in price from £2 to £300.

The donations include products such as pushchairs, pyjama sets, toys, sanitary products and even SPF sun lotion.

For more information about the UK Homes for Ukrainians platform visit https://www.ukhomesforukrainians.com/

