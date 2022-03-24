Anoosheh Ashoori: No celebrations until release of others in Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anoosheh Ashoori: No celebrations until release of others in Iran

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 9.31pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton (PA)

Anoosheh Ashoori has said he will not be able to celebrate his return to the UK until the release of other detainees in Iran.

Mr Ashoori, 68, a retired civil engineer, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and held in Evin prison – a place he called the “valley of hell”.

Despite living in the UK for 20 years, Mr Ashoori was convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton (Leon Neal/PA)

He arrived back in the UK last week on the same flight as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, another British-Iranian who spent six years in detention in Iran.

Mr Ashoori said he “100%” agreed with what Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had said during a press conference about how she should have been released six years ago.

Speaking on Sky News’ Beth Rigby Interviews, Mr Ashoori said: “I agree with Nazanin 100%. She in fact put her finger on the right button by saying that.

“She should have been here years ago if that debt was paid. That wasn’t a ransom that was a debt that the British government owed.

“It should have been paid and if it was paid perhaps none of this would have happened. So yes, I feel a bit angry.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said it had taken too long for the Government to pay a £400 million debt to Iran, which helped secure her release.

Speaking about other people still detained in Iran, including wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national, Mr Ashoori said: “Such fine people. Such nice people. Morad Tahbaz, he should be here with us.

“He needs medical attention, and he is not getting it. We cannot celebrate anything without them being here.

“I am feeling so bitter that he was not on the same plane with us and I’m not going to be quiet until he is back and until the rest of the dual nationals are released.

“I feel I have left such fine people.”

Mr Ashoori, who said he attempted suicide and went on hunger strike while in prison, said the focus should not be on the people who have been released, but on those who are still detained.

Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, during a press conference this week (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I think the best thing for us is that we should concentrate not on us, because we are now safe, we are here.

“We should concentrate on the people we have left behind,” he said.

The husband and father said many of them are innocent and their lives have been destroyed.

He told Sky News: “I cannot be joyful because I’ve got friends back there who are going through the same suffering.

“How can I celebrate? How can I be happy?”

Mr Ashoori added: “Again I stress on the fact that Morad is one of them but there are many others.

“But I’m not at liberty to name them. They are there. And the feeling, the suffering is more intensified when you are left behind.”

Mr Ashoori said that he had dreams about his wife Sherry and his children while he was in prison.

He said Sherry is his “best friend in life”, adding: “Even now, I was touching Sherry’s hand to make sure this is reality this is happening.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We became serious when she was 17, we were boyfriend and girlfriend, and we are still boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Asked how he will celebrate his birthday next month, he said: “I’ll leave it to Sherry and the kids, but again it is not going to be a full celebration.

“Unfortunately the main celebration is when Morad returns together with the rest of the dual nationals then we are going to raise our glasses of champagne altogether.”

– Beth Rigby Interviews… is on Sky News at 9pm on Thursday. Also available on the Sky News YouTube channel.

