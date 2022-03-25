Scottish Tories to launch council election campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Tories are set to launch their campaign for May’s council elections by promising action on local issues.

Douglas Ross will kick off the election campaign in Edinburgh on Friday and unveil the party’s slogan ahead of the May 5 poll: “Your local priorities, not the SNP’s.”

Mr Ross is looking to talk up the difference between his party and the SNP, claiming in a statement released ahead of the launch that there would be “more years of distraction” if the party were to return a significant number of councillors due to their steadfast support for another referendum on independence.

Mr Ross also took a swipe at Labour, again pointing out they are in coalition with the SNP in six local authorities.

“This election will be all about your local priorities – investing in schools, repairing roads and building up local services,” the Tory leader said.

“Instead of focusing on those key priorities and moving our country forward, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are only ever focused on one priority.

“We need the months and years ahead to be about fixing the issues most important to local people, not chasing the referendum the SNP say they want to hold next year.

“In May, it’s a clear choice between Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates and more years of distraction – or Scottish Conservative candidates to deliver local action on local issues.”

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said at his party’s conference earlier this month he would not be in favour of coalitions with other parties, but would welcome Labour councillors working with other elected members for the good of voters on single issues.

Mr Ross added: “While Labour are in coalition with the SNP in six councils across Scotland right now, the Scottish Conservatives are the real alternative who can beat the SNP and deliver on your local priorities.

“At last year’s election, the Scottish Conservatives won 100,000 more votes than ever before, and local election results over the last year show we’re neck and neck with the SNP all over Scotland.”