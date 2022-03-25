Taoiseach plays down suggestions Zelensky criticised Irish support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Taoiseach plays down suggestions Zelensky criticised Irish support for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 10.09am Updated: March 25 2022, 11.09am
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he does not believe the Ukrainian president has criticised Ireland’s response to the Russian invasion (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Ukrainian president has offered only qualified thanks to Ireland for its support for the country since the Russian invasion a month ago.

Addressing the European Council, Volodymyr Zelensky namechecked EU member states – noting in turn what he saw as the level of support the country had given Ukraine.

“Ireland, well, almost,” Mr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader offered no further reasons for his comment.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders gathered in Brussels (Justin Tallis/PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, speaking on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, played down the comments.

He suggested he does believe Ireland was being criticised by the Ukrainian leader.

Ireland, while fully backing the Ukrainian push for EU membership, has not abandoned its position of military neutrality in the face of the Russian assault.

Mr Martin has stressed the country is not politically neutral and has committed millions of euros in non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

Ireland has also taken in more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more expected to arrive after the Government removed any requirement for visas.

Mr Martin insisted Mr Zelensky “was actually talking in terms of the European perspective”.

He said: “I wouldn’t have taken the same slant as some may be taking from it.

“I can’t surmise in terms of what implication there is except I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution, both from a humanitarian perspective, in terms of our clear support for Ukraine’s application to join the EU, and he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that.

“I am not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use ‘almost’ or ‘practically’.”

He said people should not read too much into the comments.

“We are a militarily-neutral country, but again we facilitated the EU Peace Facility, which has been of enormous support to the Ukrainian people.

“I wouldn’t overstate it, quite frankly.”

Speaking to European leaders, Mr Zelensky said he was grateful for the sanctions imposed so far.

But he told them: “These are powerful steps. But it was a little late.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Anti-war protesters outside the Russian embassy in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least, no-one knows for sure. There was a chance.”

He asked European leaders not to delay accepting his country’s bid to join the EU.

“Do not be late. Please.”

Pointing to the events of the last month, he said: “You saw that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future.”

EU leaders have so far resisted the call to accelerate the accession of Ukraine to the bloc.

Mr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6, where he will speak directly to Irish politicians.

