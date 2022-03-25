Douglas Ross: Local elections are fight between Conservatives and SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Douglas Ross: Local elections are fight between Conservatives and SNP

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 1.13pm Updated: March 25 2022, 1.41pm
Miles Briggs and Douglas Ross launched the campaign in Edinburgh with a placard which contained a misspelling of the slogan (Neil Pooran/PA)
The Scottish local council elections will be a race between the Conservatives and the SNP, Tory leader Douglas Ross has said.

Speaking as he launched his party’s campaign ahead of the vote on May 5, Mr Ross said Labour had gone “backwards” in recent elections.

In central Edinburgh, he unveiled the Conservatives’ slogan for the campaign: “Your local priorities, not the SNP’s.”

At the last local elections in 2017, the Tories took 276 seats on 25% of the vote.

Asked what his target was for this election, Mr Ross told the PA news agency: “I’ve got no limit on my ambition because there is a lot of opportunities for the Scottish Conservatives.

“We’ve seen at election after election we are the main opposition to the SNP.

“Scottish Labour continue to go backwards. At every election to Holyrood since devolution they’ve lost votes and lost seats.

“In the last 12 months, in local council by-elections, we’ve been neck and neck with the SNP, in some cases Labour couldn’t even get a candidate and they’ve gone backwards.

“So it’s very clear this is between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP and we are the ones that are fighting for local priorities to deliver for local people in local communities.”

Discussing the party’s slogan, he said: “What we’ve seen is the SNP agitating at every opportunity for another independence referendum, we know they want to hold a referendum as soon as next year.

“They will use this election and any votes for the SNP as a proxy for their obsession on independence.”

Cycle lane stock
Miles Briggs said money on cycle lanes could have gone elsewhere (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miles Briggs, the Tories’ local government spokesman, was also at the launch in Edinburgh, where he and Mr Ross posed with a placard bearing a misspelling of the new slogan.

The capital’s city council is run by an SNP-Labour coalition.

Mr Briggs said: “Labour have failed to stand up to the SNP here in the capital.

“So a vote for the Conservatives will be a vote to stop the SNP.

“But also to focus on people’s priorities, on local services.”

He sad a key part of the Tories’ campaign in Edinburgh would be the council’s Spaces for People scheme, which has created new cycling lanes and walking areas.

It has divided opinion in the city, with some concerned about the impact the new lanes have on traffic, parking, disabled access.

Mr Briggs said: “It’s time to scrap Spaces for People.

“The millions of pounds which have gone into that could have gone into other ways of transporting people around the capital.”

He said the party would invest in new urban greenways for walking and cycling, saying a number of disuses railways could be used for this.

