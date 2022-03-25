New Edinburgh tram line on track to open in spring 2023, council says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Edinburgh tram line on track to open in spring 2023, council says

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.51pm
The new line will go to the north of the city (Danny Lawson/PA)
The new line will go to the north of the city (Danny Lawson/PA)

The new Edinburgh tram line is on track to open in spring 2023 despite the completion dates for some sections of construction work being pushed back, the council says.

More than 1.8 miles (3km) of track, about 70% of the total which needs to be laid, is now in the ground.

Edinburgh city council says the project to extend the line into the north of the city to Newhaven is within its £207 million budget.

Construction work on three of the eight new stops has been completed, though sections of the line on Constitution Street and near Ocean Terminal are not yet finished.

Edinburgh Tram inquiry
The new line is due to open in spring next year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Areas affected by the construction delays include Ocean Terminal and the section between Newhaven and Melrose Drive.

The completion dates for these areas have been pushed back to May and June respectively, having previously been expected to be finished in winter 2021/22.

This is due to the “complexity of utility diversions” and the need to resolve defects, the council said.

Edinburgh city council’s transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “It’s clear that the Trams to Newhaven project is well on its way to completion, as these figures show, and before long we’ll be testing trams on the streets of Leith.

“Next week, we’ll also see the return of the existing service to the city centre, which I’m sure will be great news for many.

“Of course, while this project will bring significant benefits to the area, we know that its construction has impacted all those who live and work nearby, and I’d like to thank them for their patience during the last two years.

“As we enter the final year of work to deliver the tram line, we’ve had to make some changes to the programme due to issues outwith our control.

“I want to assure communities along the route that we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the impacts of this, and that we’re still on track to begin providing the service by spring next year.”

