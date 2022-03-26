Alex Salmond: Scotland’s renewable energy should be the ‘people’s energy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alex Salmond: Scotland’s renewable energy should be the ‘people’s energy’

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 12.03am
Alex Salmond launched the Alba party in March 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond launched the Alba party in March 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s renewable energy should be the “people’s energy”, Alex Salmond will tell the Alba conference on Saturday.

The former first minister’s party is holding its spring campaign conference at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

He will call for the Government to have a share in all offshore wind developments, saying North Sea oil and gas fields should not be shut down “as bizarrely advocated by the SNP/Green Government”.

In the coming weeks, the party’s activists will be distributing “the wee Alba book” – setting out its case for Scottish independence.

Alba Party annual conference
Alex Salmond will address Alba party members at the party’s spring conference (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two Scottish MPs and a number of councillors are members of the party, which was launched in March 2021.

Mr Salmond will say: “In this energy-rich Scotland of ours we produce all the electricity we need from renewable sources and are several times self-sufficient in natural gas.

“So why exactly are our electricity bills up 50% already with the same again to come?

“Why are Scottish heating costs already sky-high and dictated by the marginal price of world gas?

“Why are we facing huge amounts of fuel poverty in energy plenty Scotland?

“The answer is because we allow our vast resources, which by rights belong to the people, to be controlled by the pernicious combination of Westminster Government and international capital.”

He will continue: “Instead of closing down the North Sea as bizarrely advocated by the SNP/Green government, Alba say make every consented field invest in carbon capture as a condition of licence approval.

“Let us manage our resources in a way compatible with the future of the planet.

“And instead of the great billion-pound give-away to foreign capital of our offshore wind licences, which could in time produce up to five times our own electricity needs, then let us take a public share in every single field.

“Let Scotland do with renewables in this century what the Norwegians did with oil in the last – make renewable energy the people’s energy.”

In February, Mr Salmond announced he was suspending his show on the Kremlin-backed network RT due to the war in Ukraine.

RT later had its licence revoked by the regulator Ofcom.

