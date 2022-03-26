Cole-Hamilton challenges SNP to ‘lay aside’ indyref2 talk for council campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cole-Hamilton challenges SNP to ‘lay aside’ indyref2 talk for council campaign

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 12.03am
Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged the SNP to ‘lay aside’ talk of a possible independence referendum as campaigning started for May’s council elections (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
As the campaign for council elections gets underway, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has challenged the SNP to “lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now”.

The Lib Dem, who is fighting his first election campaign as party leader, said they had recruited a “formidable slate” of candidates to stand in the May ballot.

And he declared: “We are packed with new talent, new energy and new ideas. I can’t wait for the campaign to begin.”

Among those running for the Liberal Democrats are author and Lyme Disease activist, Morven-May MacCallum, who is standing in the Black Isle, with bookshop owner Sally Pattle running in Linlithgow.

Health campaigner, and Thurso community council chair, Ron Gunn, is a candidate in Thurso and Northwest Caithness, meanwhile 22-year-old Hannah Steel is bidding to become the youngest councillor on Scottish Borders Council, standing in Galashiels and District.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are standing Angus MacDonald, the founder of the Highland cinema, Highland bookshop and Highland Soap Company,  in Fort William and Ardnamurchan, with former Lieutenant Colonel in the Royal Tank Regiment, Stuart Crawford, a candidate for the party in Haddington and Lammermuir.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “For this election, Scottish Liberal Democrats have recruited a formidable slate of candidates whose talents and experience range from defence to agriculture, business to health.

“I have spent much of the last six months encouraging talented, forward-looking people to come forwards, join our party and stand up for their local communities.”

He added: “After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope right now. At the coming council elections, you’ll only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“It’s time to move on from the division that has held Scotland back for so long. Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“That starts with getting Scotland back on its feet after two years of pandemic and by recognising that our people are facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation.

“In this campaign, we will make the case for cutting class sizes, putting new staff in your local surgery and insulating every home in Scotland to protect people from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.”

