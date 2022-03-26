Alex Salmond: Alba to field 100 candidates in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond: Alba to field 100 candidates in local elections

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.45pm
Mr Salmond attacked his former party (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mr Salmond attacked his former party (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Alba Party will field at least 100 candidates in the Scottish local council elections in May, its leader Alex Salmond has said.

The former first minister spoke to the party’s spring conference at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday.

He also attacked the current Scottish Government, saying the ferries scandal at Ferguson Marine showed it was “becoming incompetent and accident-prone”.

Two Scottish MPs and a number of councillors are members of the Alba Party, which was launched in March 2021.

Scotlands renewable energy
The Alba Party was launched last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Opening his speech by addressing the war in Ukraine, Mr Salmond said: “Firstly, we condemn all illegal invasions regardless of the perpetrator. That has been our stance since Vietnam and has continued through Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq.

“Secondly, our movement urges reconciliation, peace, diplomacy – de-escalation, not escalation.”

Saying the Alba Party had just reached its first birthday, he continued: “We are in fine, rude health.

“People said we wouldn’t last a month, nobody would be interested.

“Now we’re 6,700 strong and 100 of us and more will carry the party banner into the elections in six weeks’ time.”

He also accused his former party of failing to progress the case for Scottish independence, saying: “There’s been naethin’ daein’ (nothing happening) on independence over these last eight years.”

Mentioning the “ferries fiasco”, he continued: “Even the most ardent supporters of independence know that the SNP/Green administration is becoming incompetent and accident-prone.”

Alba Party annual conference
Alex Salmond will address Alba party members at the party’s spring conference (Jane Barlow/PA)

Closing his speech, he said: “The Arbroath Declaration – it said, among other things, as long as 100 of us remained alive then we’d keep the flame of independence burning strong.

“Well, we have more than 100 candidates in this election.

“Let’s go forth from this our National Stadium and set this nation alight.”

In February, Mr Salmond announced he was suspending his show on the Kremlin-backed network RT due to the war in Ukraine.

RT later had its licence revoked by the regulator Ofcom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier