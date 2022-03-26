Free public transport scheme for Ukrainians arriving into Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Free public transport scheme for Ukrainians arriving into Northern Ireland

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.49pm
Ukrainian refugees will be able to avail of the new scheme from the end of the month (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ukrainian refugees will be able to avail of the new scheme from the end of the month (Liam McBurney/PA)

A free public transport scheme for Ukrainian refugees will be introduced in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that all Ukrainian refugees arriving into Northern Ireland will be able to receive free public transport from their point of entry to a final destination.

The temporary scheme will begin on all Translink bus and rail services from March 30.

Ms Mallon said: “In the last few weeks, many Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have been forced to make the heart-breaking decision to leave their homes and their loved ones behind in search of safety.

Hijacked bus – Co Antrim
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While many of those refugees are staying in neighbouring countries, some will be travelling to Northern Ireland to join family members or their host family.”

To benefit from the scheme, Ukrainians will be asked to show public transport staff a passport or ID, as well as evidence of a boarding pass or some other documentation proving that they have arrived in Northern Ireland within the last seven days.

The Department of Infrastructure is asking workers to show discretion as they implement the scheme.

Ms Mallon said: “Many have endured an arduous, and indeed a dangerous and frightening, journey to make their way to safety.

“It is the least we can do to make this final part of their journey a little easier and help show that Northern Ireland is a place of safety and sanctuary for those from Ukraine who need our help.”

