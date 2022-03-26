Scottish seed potato exports to Russia halted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exports of Scottish seed potatoes to Russia have been halted after ministers called on businesses to disinvest from the country.

The food and drinks giant Pepsi was due to export 2,000 tonnes of Scottish seed potatoes to Russia in a deal with the Aberdeen-based Saltire Seed.

A few lorries left Scottish farms earlier this week, but all further shipments have been discontinued after discussions with the farmers involved.

PepsiCo said it would ensure no Scottish farmer would be left out of pocket as a result of the cancellation.

PepsiCo said farmers would not lose out (Dan Lynch/PA)

A PepsiCo spokesperson said: “We have discussed the matter with our Scottish farmers and have made the decision to discontinue further shipments.

“Our motivation has always been to support our farmers and avoid damaging future food production.”

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament earlier this week by Conservative MSP Sue Webber.

Responding to her question, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish Government did not approve individual export deals, but was required to carry out inspections.

She said: “We’ve led calls for businesses to disinvest from Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve communicated that very clearly to the seed potato suppliers concerned.

“The Scottish Government and its economic agencies will use all of its economic powers not to support trade and investment activity within Russia.”