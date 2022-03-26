More than half of Britons ‘support no-visa policy for Ukrainian refugees’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than half of Britons ‘support no-visa policy for Ukrainian refugees’

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 11.53pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

More than half of Britons think the Government should drop visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, according to a new poll.

The research, conducted by Savanta ComRes for the Independent, found that 54% back a no-visa policy, allowing unlimited numbers of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

This compares to just 21% who said the Government should keep the requirements, the publication reported.

The poll also found that public opinion on Boris Johnson’s response to the conflict may have been marred by his Government’s refugee policy.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan takes part in a solidarity march in London for Ukraine, following the Russian invasion (Aaron Chown/PA)

While 53% said the Prime Minister has had a good overall approach to the war, only 42% said this was the case when it came to refugees.

There are two UK schemes for Ukrainian refugees: the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, for which anybody with space to house a refugee can apply; and the Ukraine family scheme, for those who already have relatives in the UK.

Some 21,000 visas had been issued under the Ukraine family scheme as of Friday, and a total of 36,300 applications had been submitted, according to provisional data published on the Home Office’s website.

But the Government continues to face criticism that the policies do not go far enough to help those fleeing the conflict.

Sadiq Khan on Saturday said the UK should be doing “much more” to aid Ukrainian refugees as he joined a march in support of the country.

The Mayor of London joined a large crowd near Hyde Park for a march and vigil to send a unified message of support to the people of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the demonstration, he told the PA news agency: “Londoners over the last few weeks have shown that we’re opening our arms to Ukrainian refugees, whether it’s by donating money to those charities doing a brilliant job in Ukraine or by opening our homes to those fleeing Ukraine.

“It is important throughout the next few days, weeks to make it far, far easier, and much more easier for those who are fleeing Ukraine to come here.

“You compare our Government’s actions versus the actions of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, it’s embarrassing.

“We’ve got be doing much more.”

