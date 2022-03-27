Register of landowners’ ‘controlling interests’ aims to offer more transparency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Register of landowners’ ‘controlling interests’ aims to offer more transparency

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 12.03am
The government is promising more transparency over land ownership (Yui Mok/PA)

A new register of those who have a “controlling interest” in Scottish land is being launched in a bid to provide more transparency on ownership.

The Scottish Government says the register will provide more information on who ultimately makes decisions about the use of the land.

As land can be registered to overseas entities and trusts, the existing register of land titles does not always state who ultimately makes the decisions.

The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land will launch on April 1.

After a 12-month transition period, fines can be issued for those who do not disclose relevant details.

The register launches on April 1 (Yui Mok/PA)

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “The launch of this new register marks a significant milestone in making land ownership in Scotland more transparent.

“I want to ensure that there can no longer be categories of landowner or tenant where, intentionally or otherwise, control of decision-making is obscured, including in or via overseas trusts or entities.

“Scotland has a long history of land reform and this journey to make the ownership and use of our land and assets fairer marches on.

“The new register will make Scotland a frontrunner in Europe and deliver greater transparency than any other part of the UK.

“It enables the public to look behind land ownership and identify those who ultimately make decisions.

“We have committed to bring forward a new Land Reform Bill over the course of this parliament which will further tackle Scotland’s historically iniquitous patterns of land ownership and use.”

The Registers of Scotland will record the new information on people with a “controlling interest”.

Jennifer Henderson, keeper of the Registers of Scotland, said: “Registers of Scotland are delighted to have been given the responsibility to establish and maintain the Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land.

“The register will become a valuable source of information and bring greater transparency of who makes decisions about the country’s land and property.

“It will deliver valuable insight to citizens and communities across Scotland.”

Ministers in Edinburgh say they also support the Register of Overseas Entities due to be introduced by the UK Government’s Economic Crime Act 2022.

This is aimed at combatting illegal activity such as money laundering and increases transparency around who who are the beneficial owners of land.

