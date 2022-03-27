Twice sacked Sir Gavin Williamson deserves knighthood, says Education Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Twice sacked Sir Gavin Williamson deserves knighthood, says Education Secretary

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 10.23am
Gavin Williamson (House of Commons/PA)
Gavin Williamson (House of Commons/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi has defended the awarding of a knighthood to Sir Gavin Williamson, who was twice sacked as a cabinet minister and oversaw the exams fiasco in 2020.

The Education Secretary said his predecessor “deserves” the honour for his work on skills and new technical qualifications called T-levels, aimed at training workers in skills wanted by employers.

The measures are contained in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, which has yet to clear Parliament.

The proposed legislation was tabled during Sir Gavin’s tenure although it began its parliamentary journey in the House of Lords and arrived in the House of Commons after he had been given the boot.

The Bill comes back before MPs on Monday after peers defied the Government by pressing their demand that funding for Btec qualifications continues for up to four years under the shake-up of post-16 training.

The defeat came despite a concession by the Government that it would delay the defunding of most Btecs and other applied general qualifications by a year until 2024.

There has been cross-party concern that the vast majority of Btec vocational qualifications will be swept away in the overhaul.

Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I’m going to say something to you which isn’t universally popular, I know, but being in a department, and you see this on my lapel here, it’s T-Levels, the Skills White Paper and the Skills Bill which is about to receive royal assent was Gavin Williamson’s work.

“When I was in the department under Theresa May, skills was considered the Cinderella part of the department.

“Gavin Williamson’s work on skills, T-Levels, the lifelong learning entitlement will transform the fortunes of young people in our country who may not want to go to university. For that alone I think he deserves that knighthood.”

Mr Zahawi declined to criticise Sir Gavin for cancelling exams during the pandemic, saying he had “very little choice”.

But Mr Zahawi said: “The closure of schools, when I reflect on that, was a mistake and I’m on the record as saying that, and I will do everything in my power never again to close schools, and the Prime Minister absolutely agrees with me.”

