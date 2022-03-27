Island used for WW2 anthrax tests hit by wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Island used for WW2 anthrax tests hit by wildfire

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 9.09pm
A plume of smoke was seen rising from Gruinard Island (Donna Hopton/PA)
A plume of smoke was seen rising from Gruinard Island (Donna Hopton/PA)

An uninhabited island which was used for anthrax experiments in the Second World War has been hit by a wildfire, prompting the Ministry of Defence to issue a reminder that it was decontaminated in 1987.

Photos shared on social media showed the 196-hectare Gruinard Island engulfed in flames on Saturday night, with a large plume of smoke rising from the blaze.

The island is off the west coast between Gairloch and Ullapool.

It was sold in 1990 after scientists from the MoD’s Porton Down facility carried out a decontamination process.

Following the fire, a spokesman for the MoD said: “Gruinard Island was decontaminated and deemed safe in 1987.

“As part of the sale of the island in 1990 the MoD agreed to undertake further work, if necessary, within 150 years of its sale.”

Politics – Gruinard Island – Porton Down Anthrax Trials
Porton Down scientists decontaminated the island (PA Archive)

The Gairloch Marine Wildlife Centre tweeted: “Those that visit regularly Gruinard Island (Anthrax Island) will be a familiar sight but it’s never looked like this before! Muirburn or Arson?

“We don’t know yet, but sad and destructive for the wildlife either way!”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the island did not fall under its remit as it is uninhabited.

However the fire service had earlier warned of an increased risk of wildfires in Scotland over the weekend and the following days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier