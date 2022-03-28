Finance Secretary denies Government rushed ferry plans for party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Finance Secretary denies Government rushed ferry plans for party conference

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 9.29am Updated: March 28 2022, 11.35am
The Finance Secretary announced further delays and cost overruns last week (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scotland’s Finance Secretary said she “fundamentally disagreed” with the assertion that the announcement of two botched ferries was rushed so it could be made at the SNP conference.

Jim McColl, the former boss of the Ferguson Marine shipyard awarded the ferry contract, told the Sunday Times the decision was made for “for political purposes” and “everything was about the optics and timing the announcements for political gain”.

An Audit Scotland report published last week said the contracts were given the go-ahead despite not having full refund guarantees.

Mr McColl, a former adviser to the Scottish Government and fervent supporter of Scottish independence in the 2014 referendum, said the decision to overrule concerns from the Government-owned ferry procurer Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) was made by former finance secretary Derek Mackay and the First Minister.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who last week announced a further delay and increased cost for the two ferries, said: “I fundamentally disagree with that.

“If we’re serious about learning the lessons of this whole situation, we (should) base that analysis on facts – on the independent Audit Scotland report – and not the opinion of someone who has a vested interest in a Sunday newspaper.”

When asked, she did not expand on what “vested interest” Mr McColl may have.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said on Monday it was “flatly not the case” that the contract had been rushed through because of the party’s conference.

“The procurement of the ferries, the awarding of that contract, was done in line with normal procurement processes, with proper due diligence,” she told LBC during a visit to the Valneva vaccine plant in Livingston.

“Of course, Jim McColl signed that contract and it was his company that then became responsible for constructing the vessels.”

Ms Forbes went on to say the “timetable does not stack up”.

She said: “Ferguson was publicly announced as the preferred bidder in August 2015.

“I think the conference you’re referring to was some time in October. The election wasn’t until the following May and this whole process was months, if not years, in the making.”

Jim McColl and Nicola Sturgeon
Jim McColl told the Sunday Times it could cost up to £400 million to produce the two ferries (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Forbes also addressed the former Ferguson Marine owner’s assertion that the cost for the two ferries could top £400 million.

“Jim McColl may say a lot of things,” she said. “I prefer to base my analysis and my forecast on the facts.

“The latest updated cost forecast is up to £206 million. That takes into account a number of things. It takes into account new warranties, it takes into account the latest schedule, and it takes into account the cabling issue that I’ve already referred to.

“I have no idea what he has based that on, at all.”

Mr McColl claimed the Scottish Government would be better off making Hull 802 – the second ferry due to be delivered – watertight in its current form and selling it off before starting a new ferry entirely.

Ms Forbes said that, if the Port Glasgow shipyard was not awarded the contract, it could have collapsed into administration.

“If we pulled the plug on that contract at that point, we wouldn’t have proceeded with those two vessels and the yard, of course, would probably have gone into administration,” she said on Good Morning Scotland.

The yard fell into administration in 2019 before being saved by the Scottish Government, before cost overruns and delays were revealed by then finance secretary Derek Mackay in December of that year.

