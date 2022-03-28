Secondary school pupils fell further behind in the autumn term – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Secondary school pupils fell further behind in the autumn term – study

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.01pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.31pm
Secondary pupils have fallen further behind over the autumn school term, with pupils in some areas losing over three months’ progress in their reading (PA)
Secondary pupils have fallen further behind over the autumn school term, with pupils in some areas losing over three months’ progress in their reading (PA)

Secondary school pupils fell further behind over the autumn school term, with those in some areas losing over three months’ progress in reading, a new study has found.

After falling 0.5 months behind in the autumn term, they are now a total of 2.4 months behind their expected reading level, Government research from the think tank Education Policy Institute and education software firm Renaissance Learning revealed.

Primary school pupils did not fall behind during the last term, with their reading levels similar to the summer term of 2021, but are still an average of 0.8 months behind in reading.

However, the disadvantage gap – the difference between poorer pupils’ progress and that of their peers – for primary school pupils’ reading has widened. While disadvantaged pupils have fallen further behind in reading since the summer term, their peers have improved slightly.

The disadvantage gap for primary school pupils in maths has narrowed, with poorer pupils making up for more lost learning than their wealthier peers – making up 0.6 months’ progress compared with 0.3.

But for secondary school pupils, both advantaged and disadvantaged pupils fell further behind in reading last term, with greater losses seen for poorer pupils – 0.8 months compared with 0.4 months.

The study also found significant regional variations in the level of learning loss pupils experienced. Pupils who were not disadvantaged but lived in an area with high levels of deprivation experienced similar levels of learning loss to poorer pupils who lived in more affluent areas.

The greatest learning losses were experienced by pupils in the North East (1.3 months), the North West (1.2 months), and Yorkshire and the Humber (1.1 months), the study said.

Pupils in the South West (0.3 months) and London (0.3 months) had outcomes that were only just below expectations.

In secondary school reading, the greatest learning losses were experienced by pupils in the North West (3.2 months), the North East (3.1 months), and Yorkshire and the Humber (3.0 months).

Headteachers have previously raised concerns about the level of disruption experienced by pupils during the pandemic. Recent figures showed that 270 million school days were missed because of Covid-19 during the first full year of the health crisis.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: “GCSE and A-Level students haven’t had a single normal year of their courses.”

Mr Whiteman said many schools are still finishing the teaching of exam specifications, with time “getting very tight” for teacher-led revision sessions or exam preparation work.

“Many students and teachers feel more could be done to allow for this disruption,” he said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Behind these statistics is the desperately difficult job that faced schools during the autumn term and continues to face them right now.”

“They are simultaneously trying to close gaps caused by Covid disruption while also coping with wave after wave of fresh disruption brought by new infections and resulting pupil and staff absence.

“They are particularly anxious about students who are due to take GCSEs, A-levels and other important qualifications in the summer.”

“As the research shows, the impact is uneven with disadvantaged students most likely to be detrimentally affected, and geographical variations which will stem from the variability of local infection rates.”

He added that it was “absolute folly” to withdraw free Covid tests for pupils and staff in schools from 1 April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier