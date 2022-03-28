Painting of Zelensky being auctioned to raise money for Irish Red Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Painting of Zelensky being auctioned to raise money for Irish Red Cross

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 3.11pm
Gallery owner Frank O’Dea with the painting of Volodymyr Zelensky (Niall Carson/PA)
An Irish artist is auctioning a painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.

Dunboyne artist Niall O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting of Mr Zelensky, which is being auctioned at Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, Dublin, with a reserve price of 1,200 euro (£1,000).

All the proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Frank O’Dea, who owns the Balla Ban art gallery, where the painting is on display, said it reflects the serious tone of the war.

“It was something that Niall had been looking to do, so Niall approached myself at the gallery with the intention of doing this painting,” Mr O’Dea said.

“Niall would be a caricature artist in general, but he wanted to reflect a more serious tone with this portrait, as opposed to his more humorous ones, because of the nature of the war.

“He wanted to incorporate the Ukrainian colours within the painting and also the horror. The pain that is going on is reflected in the tear that Zelensky has in his eyes.

“The painting looks at his suffering as well as his leadership, but also the pain of what is happening in this humanitarian crisis.”

He added: “There’s a reserve price of 1,200 euro.

“So rather than putting a price on it, we thought we would have a silent auction. People can put a bid on it by email or contact me at the gallery.

“The highest bid will get the painting.

“Niall is also hoping to sell prints for 50 euro as well.”

Mr O’Dea added: “This man, Zelensky, has become an heroic figure around the world and a symbol of bravery and determination.

“He shows what a leader can do for a country, despite being up against the most powerful nations and military armies in the world.

“It’s a bit like a David and Goliath story. I think he’s captured the hearts and the support of the world.”

