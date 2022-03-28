Government to ‘name and shame’ landlords with sub-par social housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government to ‘name and shame’ landlords with sub-par social housing

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.04am
Ministers are set to ‘name and shame’ landlords providing sub-standard social housing to better hold them to account (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ministers are set to “name and shame” landlords providing sub-standard social housing to better hold them to account.

Plans are also in place to establish a “resident panel” that will allow social tenants to be heard “directly by Government”, with 250 people from across England invited to share their experiences, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

The reforms, to be delivered through legislation, will involve publicly shaming failing landlords on the Government’s website and social media channels.

This will include those who have breached consumer standards set by the Regulator of Social Housing or where the Housing Ombudsman has made a finding of “severe maladministration” against them.

Meanwhile, the resident panel will give tenants a chance to have their say on how to improve the quality of social housing, the DLUHC said.

“The panel will allow residents to scrutinise and influence measures to strengthen the Decent Homes Standard, training and qualification for staff, a new Access to Information Scheme and other planned reforms,” it added.

Eddie Hughes, the minister for social housing, said: “Everyone in this country deserves to live in a safe and decent home. It is unacceptable that anyone should have mould covering their walls, risk slipping on a wet floor or have water dripping from the ceiling.

Eddie Hughes
Eddie Hughes said people deserve a ‘safe and decent’ home (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

“We have published draft legislation today to toughen up regulation of social housing landlords. This includes naming and shaming those landlords who fail to meet acceptable living standards and giving tenants a direct channel to raise their concerns with Government.

“This package will help to deliver on our commitment in the Levelling Up White Paper to halve the number of non-decent rented homes by 2030.”

The panel will be supported by a national survey, with about 5,000 residents asked to share their views on their landlords’ services during March and April 2022. This will be used to monitor the impact of reforms.

