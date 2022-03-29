Rayner says it would be ‘unacceptable’ if she ‘lamped’ PM after Will Smith slap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rayner says it would be ‘unacceptable’ if she ‘lamped’ PM after Will Smith slap

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.33am
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Labour’s deputy leader has said it would be “completely unacceptable” if she “went over the despatch box and lamped Boris Johnson” as she criticised actor Will Smith.

Smith has apologised for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars following a joke about his wife Jada’s alopecia.

The 53-year-old called his behaviour at the Academy Awards “unacceptable and inexcusable” and said he was embarrassed by his actions.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills (Doug Peters/PA)

On Tuesday, Angela Rayner said he had set a bad example for young people.

She told Sky News that “violence is never the answer” and added: “I get passionate and upset, we all do, but, you know, if I went over the despatch box and lamped Boris Johnson because I didn’t like what he said, because he offended me, then that would be completely unacceptable, and I think it was unacceptable that Will did that, so I think it was right that he apologised.”

She added: “You lose the debate if you resort yourself to violence.”

Earlier, education minister Will Quince said children were taught at school that “violence is never, ever the answer”.

He said: “It’s so disappointing because I’m a huge fan of Will Smith and I think violence is never, ever the answer.”

Mr Quince said pupils were taught as part of the curriculum: “We know people can lose their tempers, we know that people can say hurtful things, but violence is never, ever the answer.”

He added: “It’s just so unfortunate to see such a high-profile figure reacting that way.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Mr Quince said he welcomed Smith’s apology and said: “I hope he reflects on his behaviour because he is a big role model.”

Smith has been condemned by the Academy as it launched a formal review into his altercation with Rock during the Oscars ceremony.

The 94th annual awards show was thrown into chaos when Smith went on stage and hit the comedian in front of a star-studded audience after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

Rock compared Smith’s wife – who suffers from the medical condition alopecia – to “GI Jane”.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the actor said: “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

