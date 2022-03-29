Number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E hits record figure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E hits record figure

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 10.03am Updated: March 29 2022, 10.45am
Official waiting time figures were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of people waiting at A&E for more than 12 hours has again reached the highest figure on record.

Some 1,015 people waited more than half a day in the week ending March 20, according to official figures from Public Health Scotland, rising from 747 the week before – an increase of 35%.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people who attend A&E are seen and subsequently discharged or admitted to hospital within 12 hours.

The figure under this metric for the same week was also a record low at 66.2% of the 25,506 attendances at emergency departments.

The number of people waiting more than eight hours was also the highest on record at 2,615.

The week covered by the figures was one that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said could be one of the hardest for the health service from the beginning of the pandemic.

“The unprecedented impact of the pandemic is continuing to take its toll on our NHS and these latest figures continue to underline the extent of the pressure on services,” he said.

“We are currently seeing record high levels of Covid transmission and more people in our hospitals with Covid than at any time during the pandemic and this rise in recent weeks has inevitably had an impact on services like A&E.”

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 8, 2022
Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane hit out at the A&E figures (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The chief nursing officer, Mr Yousaf said, was undergoing a review of current coronavirus-related restrictions in hospitals with a view to reducing the pressure on hospitals.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK. In fact, Scotland’s A&Es have outperformed those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years,” the Health Secretary added.

Scottish Tory health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “These worst ever A&E waiting time figures are simply atrocious. They are a damning indictment of Humza Yousaf’s time as Health Secretary and ought to shame the SNP Government.

“We know excess waits inevitably lead to needless deaths. So, for more than one in three patients to be waiting over four hours, and 1,000-plus patients in just one week having to wait more than half a day, is hugely alarming.

“Scotland’s emergency wards are beyond breaking point. Two of our largest health boards are pleading with patients not to attend A&E unless their condition is life-threatening.”

He added: “It’s now more than six months since Humza Yousaf’s patently inadequate Covid recovery plan was published, yet we’ve still seen no plan B for tackling the ever-growing A&E waiting times.

“Overworked frontline NHS staff and worried patients should not have to accept this perpetual crisis.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said the figures exposed a “record-breaking failure in A&E”.

“Staff are working tirelessly but they are being completely failed by Humza Yousaf and his SNP Government,” she said.

“Thousands of lives are now being risked in A&E departments on a weekly basis – this is completely unacceptable.

“Experts have warned that hundreds of lives have been lost due to the crisis in A&E.

“It’s about time that Humza Yousaf realised that he is a Government minister and not a commentator on this crisis.

“Humza Yousaf must act to support NHS services before more lives are needlessly lost.”

