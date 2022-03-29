Cancer waiting time performance falls further, latest figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Performance against a cancer waiting time standard fell further in the final three months of 2021, the latest statistics show.

Ministers have set the target of having 95% of patients begin treatment within 62 days of being referred for help because cancer is suspected.

The most recent quarterly data shows 79% started treatment within the 62-day standard between October and December 2021, compared to 83.3% in the previous quarter.

There were 4,144 eligible referrals for the 62-day standard in the final three months of the year, an increase of 3.3% from the previous quarter.

However, the data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed performance against another cancer waiting time standard improved very slightly.

The 31-day standard states that 95% of all patients should wait no more than 31 days from decision to treat to first cancer treatment.

In the final quarter of 2021, performance against this standard stood at 97.1% compared to 97% in the previous quarter.

The 62-day standard was not met by any of the NHS Boards, while the 31-day standard was met by all boards except NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

PHS’s report noted: “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the results, some boards have highlighted that staffing and capacity issues continue to impact on performance in the latest quarter.”