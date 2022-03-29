Superyacht owned by Russian businessman detained in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Superyacht owned by Russian businessman detained in London

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.25pm Updated: March 29 2022, 3.25pm
The superyacht Phi owned by a Russian businessman in Canary Wharf, east London, has been impounded (James Manning/PA)
The superyacht Phi owned by a Russian businessman in Canary Wharf, east London, has been impounded (James Manning/PA)

A £38 million superyacht has been detained in London as part of sanctions against Russia, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

UK officials boarded Phi – owned by a Russian businessman – in Canary Wharf, east London, on Tuesday.

The vessel is the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine.

Phi – named after the mathematical concept – made her maiden voyage last year after being built in the Netherlands.

She is bright blue and features what is described as an “infinite wine cellar” and a freshwater swimming pool.

At 58.5 metres long, she is twice as long as the other boats docked around her in Canary Wharf.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the yacht would not be moving (James Manning/PA)

Mr Shapps told the PA news agency the ship was in London for a “refit” but “won’t be going anywhere”.

He said: “It’s just another indication that we will not stand by whilst Putin’s cronies are allowed to sail around the world in these kinds of yachts and people in Ukraine are suffering.

“When you see what he’s doing to Ukraine, when you see what he’s doing to people’s lives, it can’t be right to have a yacht like this here in London, able to just sail away, and that is why we’ve impounded it and denied its ability to go anywhere right now.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The superyacht is the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine (James Manning/PA)

The vessel’s horn was sounded twice while the Cabinet minister was being interviewed.

Someone thought to be a member of crew stuck a paper sign reading “P&O JUSTICE FOR THE 800” to the side of the boat.

This comes after P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it worked with the National Crime Agency and the Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to identify and detain Phi.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The superyacht contains a swimming pool (James Manning/PA)

It refused to reveal the name of her owner, stating that he is “a Russian businessman”.

The department described Phi’s ownership as “deliberately well hidden”.

She is registered to a company based in the Caribbean dual-island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and carries a Maltese flag.

The DfT said it is “looking at a number of other vessels” and hopes its “strong stance sends an example to international partners”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier