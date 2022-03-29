Macmillan charity reveals concern at worst cancer waiting times on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Macmillan charity reveals concern at worst cancer waiting times on record

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.27pm Updated: March 29 2022, 1.17pm
The latest cancer statistics were released on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
The latest cancer statistics were released on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)

Performance against a cancer waiting time target is now at the lowest point since records began in 2006, a charity has said.

Macmillan Cancer Support warned the figures released on Tuesday showed more people were facing delays to “life-saving” treatment than ever before.

Ministers have set the target of having 95% of patients begin treatment within 62 days of being referred for help because cancer is suspected.

The most recent quarterly data shows 79% started treatment within the 62-day standard between October and December 2021, compared to 83.3% in the previous quarter.

There were 4,144 eligible referrals for the 62-day standard in the final three months of the year, an increase of 3.3% from the previous quarter.

However, the data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed performance against another cancer waiting time standard improved very slightly.

The 31-day standard states that 95% of all patients should wait no more than 31 days from decision to treat to first cancer treatment.

In the final quarter of 2021, performance against this standard stood at 97.1% compared to 97% in the previous quarter.

The 62-day standard was not met by any of the NHS Boards, while the 31-day standard was met by all boards except NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

PHS’s report noted: “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the results, some boards have highlighted that staffing and capacity issues continue to impact on performance in the latest quarter.”

Generic health pics
Ministers set a 62-day target for cancer referrals (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Macmillan Cancer Support said that when recording started in 2006 performance against the 62-day target stood at 82.5%, and the figure of 79% represented a new low.

Janice Preston, head of partnerships for the charity in Scotland, said: “Early diagnosis and timely treatment provides the best possible outcomes for people with cancer.

“These latest figures show that these two things are not in place and more people are now facing delays in receiving their life-saving cancer treatments than ever before.

“We know that delayed and cancelled treatment can cause a huge amount of worry and distress and some people will have complex emotions associated with what might have happened had they been diagnosed or treated sooner.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “This target has now not been met by the SNP in almost a decade, meaning Humza Yousaf simply cannot use Covid as an excuse for missing the target.

“We’ve only seen rehashed promises and warm words from the Health Secretary, rather than the urgent action needed to get cancer patients treated as quickly as possible after referral.

“That attitude must change immediately in light of hundreds of patients again waiting longer than two months to start treatment.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The NHS remains under sustained pressure as a result of Covid-19, with the number of people awaiting diagnostic tests now at the highest level since 2018, and we are working tirelessly with health boards to provide vital services.

“We continue to see an increasing number of cancer referrals and our priority is to ensure these people receive cancer diagnosis and treatments safely, and based on their clinical urgency.

“£10 million of additional funding was directed to support cancer waiting time improvements in NHS Scotland across 2021/22, with a further £10 million for 2022/23.

“These funds are being directed across a number of specialties, with a strong focus on colorectal and urology – two of the most challenged 62-day pathways.

“Initiatives include up-skilling nurses and investing in diagnostic tests to extended working days and weekend working, to increase capacity and both see and treat cancer patients as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier