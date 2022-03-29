More than £3.4bn saved through cost-cutting across Whitehall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

More than £3.4bn saved through cost-cutting across Whitehall

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.12pm
More than £3.4 billion was saved in 2020-21 through cost-cutting efforts across Whitehall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £3.4 billion was saved in 2020-21 through cost-cutting efforts across Whitehall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Civil Service is being urged to accelerate progress to achieve value for money after more than £3.4 billion was saved in 2020-21 through cost-cutting across Whitehall.

The Cabinet Office said better use of data and improved digital expertise were “key drivers” behind the savings, which included £138 million through the termination or prevention of fraudulent personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the £3.4 billion saved in 2020-21 shows the Government “can get better results from the money we spend”, but “we know we need to go further”.

“The Chancellor’s new Cabinet-level efficiency and value for money committee will leave no stone unturned as we investigate all Government spending to make sure we are getting the most for the taxpayer,” he added.

Other savings in 2020-21 included £10 million through taking disability badges that were forged, stolen or belonged to deceased people off the street, and £14 million of prevented fraudulent bounceback loans.

The Government also uncovered £25 million of pension claims made on behalf of dead people, £21 million of illegal council tax discount claims, and £1.7 million of people using concessionary travel without qualifying.

Minister for government efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the Civil Service to accelerate the efficiency drive.

He said: “Taxpayers have the right to expect every penny of their money to be justified before it’s spent.

“These figures show quality need not be sacrificed to achieve better value for money, and I want to accelerate the progress made.

“We are ensuring the Civil Service is delivering the Government’s top priorities while ensuring the best possible value for taxpayers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier