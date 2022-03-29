Teachers in EIS union vote to accept last year’s pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teachers in EIS union vote to accept last year’s pay offer

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.53pm
Teachers have voted to accept the 2021 pay offer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers have voted to accept the 2021 pay offer (Ben Birchall/PA)

Members of Scotland’s largest teaching union have voted to accept last year’s pay offer, but the union is pushing for a larger increase in this year’s settlement.

EIS members voted 80% in favour of the 2021 offer, which gave a 1.22% pay increase effective from April 1 2021, and a further 1% effective from January 1 this year. Turnout was 45%.

The union says it now wants to see a 10% pay increase for all teachers and associated professionals in the 2022 offer.

It says members will be balloted on industrial action if no satisfactory offer is received by the end of 2022.

Glasgow teachers march
Larry Flanagan said teachers had accepted the pay offer reluctantly (Andrew Milligan/PA)

General secretary, Larry Flanagan, said: “EIS members have voted, albeit reluctantly, to support the recommendation to settle last year’s extremely delayed pay offer from their employers.

“Even while voting to accept, however, both the EIS and its members regard this offer as falling short of the pay increase that Scotland’s teaching professionals deserve.

“Whilst it was clear that Cosla and the Scottish Government were not going to improve their offer for last year, based on last year’s budgets and on last year’s level of inflation; by voting to accept this backdated offer, EIS members have fired the starting gun on a major campaign for a fairer and far greater pay settlement for 2022/23 – with the EIS having already formulated, and submitted, a claim for a 10% pay increase for Scotland’s teachers and associated professionals.”

He continued: “Scotland’s teachers have worked themselves into the ground over the past two years, often at great cost to their physical and mental health, to seek to ensure a continuing high-quality education for Scotland’s young people amidst the Covid pandemic.

“Our members have gone the extra mile, and they deserve to be appropriately remunerated for their efforts – the EIS is determined to ensure that Scotland’s teachers are paid fairly, using whatever means are necessary to achieve this goal.”

Last week, Mr Flanagan announced he would be stepping down from his role in the summer after a decade in the job.

