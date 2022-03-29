First verdicts on PM’s future after Met update filter in from Tory MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
First verdicts on PM’s future after Met update filter in from Tory MPs

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 6.35pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)

Early verdicts on the Prime Minister’s future are beginning to seep in from Tory MPs after the Metropolitan Police determined Covid rules were breached in Whitehall.

Boris Johnson’s leadership was put under fresh pressure on Tuesday after it emerged an initial tranche of 20 fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in government buildings.

It is expected that further fixed penalty notices (FPNs) could surface as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended.

The PM is not thought to be among those set to receive a fine at this stage, as he is contesting the allegations and took advice from his personal lawyer on how to respond.

Boris Johnson
The PM is not thought to be among those set to receive a fine at this stage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He came under intense pressure to quit as a result of partygate, but in recent weeks the war in Ukraine has seen Conservative MPs rally round their leader.

Now the Met’s intervention, confirming it believes laws were broken at the heart of Government, is likely to reignite the debate about his premiership.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said a “day of reckoning” may come in regard to the partygate scandal, but not at this moment in time.

Asked if the latest news changed his view on the situation, after he withdrew his letter of no confidence in the PM, Mr Bridgen said he would back Mr Johnson if there was a vote tomorrow.

He told the PA news agency: “If they were a vote (of) confidence in the Prime Minister tomorrow, in the national interest I’d have to support him – otherwise we’d be playing into the hands of Mr (Vladimir) Putin.”

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said a ‘day of reckoning’ may come in regard to the partygate scandal, but not at this moment in time (Jacob King/PA)

He added: “There may be a day of reckoning in regard to the fallout from partygate, but it’s not now and it’s not for the foreseeable future either.”

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock – whose own time in the Tory cabinet was cut short when he was caught breaching social distancing rules he had helped to establish – also said the Prime Minister should stay, even if he is fined.

Asked if the PM can remain in his job, Mr Hancock told BBC News: “Yes, he can and he should. He has apologised and he’s acknowledged that there were problems and made changes in Downing Street.”

He added: “My judgment, without a shadow of a doubt, is that the best person to lead the country is Boris Johnson, who is delivering the sort of leadership that we need to keep us safe in very difficult times – that is absolutely clear to anybody who watches the news every night.”

Asked if he would say the same if Mr Johnson was issued with a fine, he said: “Yes… the police of course have got to look into it, but I think the broader judgment of who should be prime minister is based on the future and who is best placed to lead this country now.”

But veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, who previously told PA that Mr Johnson was a “dead man walking” politically, said: “If it becomes apparent that the Prime Minister has been fined… then there clearly are serious questions that are going to have to be answered.”

He confirmed his letter of no confidence is still with the 1922 Committee, but current circumstances mean it is not “the time to change our leader”.

“If you’re saying does the probity of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom matter, yes, it most certainly does,” he told Times Radio.

“If you’re saying, faced with the most serious international crisis since 1945, a terrifying potential circumstance, is now the time to change our leader, the answer is no it isn’t.”

Asked if the PM had been “pardoned” or “reprieved” in his mind for now, he said: “I think he’s been reprieved. First of all, of course, no names have been given and I’ve been approached by just about every media outlet known to man in the course of the day, and I’ve stoically refused to comment on this, because I don’t think there’s anything to comment on.

“If it becomes apparent that the Prime Minister has been fined – and Downing Street has said that they will tell us if that’s so – then there clearly are serious questions that are going to have to be answered.

“But, and it’s a very big but. I believe that at the moment, faced with the international situation in Ukraine and potentially beyond… we need to be concentrating all our minds and all our efforts and all our unity across party.”

He added: “There will come a day of reckoning, but it’s certainly not now.”

It comes after No 10 insisted Mr Johnson did not mislead MPs when he told them no lockdown rules had been broken in Downing Street, despite the Met concluding the law was breached.

The PM’s official spokesman refused to be drawn on whether Mr Johnson would resign if he did get hit with a penalty, and also declined to say whether fined individuals would be able to carry on working in No 10.

But former chief whip Mark Harper suggested law-breaking civil servants or special advisers would have to be sacked.

The Tory MP tweeted a screenshot of the Civil Service Code, highlighting a passage saying they must “comply with the law”.

