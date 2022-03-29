Bereaved Covid families boo ministers at PM’s dinner as ‘partygate’ fines issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bereaved Covid families boo ministers at PM’s dinner as ‘partygate’ fines issued

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 10.37pm
The Park Plaza Hotel, south London, where Conservative MPs are attending an event (PA)
The Park Plaza Hotel, south London, where Conservative MPs are attending an event (PA)

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting “off to another party are we?” as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the Park Plaza near Westminster Bridge shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.

Downing Street partygate
Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok/PA)

It came after the Metropolitan Police earlier confirmed ‘partygate’ investigators will begin handing out 20 fines over gatherings held across Whitehall during Covid measures.

Dozens of grief-stricken relatives who lost loved ones during the pandemic lined up outside the entrance to boo guests as they arrived in cars and on foot.

Shouts of “shame on you” and “off to another party are we?” were directed at Mr Gove and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg as they turned up to the venue, where a penthouse costs up to £653 a night.

Downing Street partygate
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok?PA)

June Newbon, who lost her husband to the virus, branded the evening “disgusting” in light of the Met’s conclusion that it believes laws were broken at the heart of Government.

She said holding a lavish dinner was especially inappropriate given the cost-of-living crisis hitting millions of people and the war in Ukraine.

“I think it’s disgusting,” she told the PA news agency outside the hotel.

“No-one else can afford to do this given the prices going up, and the war as well.”

Downing Street partygate
Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Park Plaza Hotel (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Newbon and her daughter Ellie said Conservative politicians would be better placed attending the candlelit procession to mark the first anniversary of the National Covid Memorial Wall, a planned event near the hotel on Westminster Bridge.

Hundreds of bereaved relatives turned up to the walk on Tuesday to commemorate their loved ones and call for the mural to be made permanent.

“I think someone should make their presence known down at the bridge today instead,” Ms Newbon said.

“I think that’s the respect they owe us,” Miss Newbon added.

“We haven’t had an apology from Boris and I don’t feel we’re going to have one tonight.”

Downing Street has denied Mr Johnson misled Parliament over the goings-on in Whitehall during the pandemic.

There was a heavy police presence surrounding the hotel and the Prime Minister is thought to have gained access to the building through a different entrance.

