FM and Finance Secretary to address business leaders at economic forum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will pledge to ensure the voice of business is at the “heart of government” as she and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meet entrepreneurs and economic experts.

Ms Forbes and the First Minister will both take part in the National Economic Forum, where they will set out more details of future plans.

With the event taking place after the Scottish Government unveiled its National Strategy for Economic Transformation earlier in March, the focus will be on implementing that.

Economy Secretary @_KateForbes has published a new 10 year strategy to help transform Scotland’s economy. It will boost economic growth, ensuring work provides a genuine route out of poverty through better-quality jobs and higher wages. Read more: https://t.co/9mo2bLyTd3 pic.twitter.com/thBsb79EY4 — Scottish Government Finance and Economy (@scotgoveconomy) March 1, 2022

Speaking ahead of the forum in Edinburgh, Ms Forbes said: “Scotland’s new National Strategy for Economic Transformation is ambitious and refreshing. The strategy sets out our aim for Scotland to be a successful, thriving country that is always looking to deliver positive change, both in terms of economic performance and tackling inequalities.

“We want to be recognised as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators, who embrace the opportunities of new technology, boost productivity and focus on the innovations that will make the biggest difference, not just here but internationally.

“We must work together, we will listen to and engage directly with industry experts to ensure that the voice of businesses is heard at the heart of the government, which will in turn help us transform our economy and deliver on our ambitions to not leave anyone behind.”

She added: “I, alongside the First Minister and other Ministers in the Scottish Government, look forward to this year’s National Economic Forum and to continuing to work in partnership with Scotland’s business community to unlock our economic potential.”