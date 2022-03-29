FM and Finance Secretary to address business leaders at economic forum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
FM and Finance Secretary to address business leaders at economic forum

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 12.03am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will both address the National Economic Forum meeting in Edinburgh. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will both address the National Economic Forum meeting in Edinburgh. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will pledge to ensure the voice of business is at the “heart of government” as she and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meet entrepreneurs and economic experts.

Ms Forbes and the First Minister will both take part in the National Economic Forum, where they will set out more details of future plans.

With the event taking place after the Scottish Government unveiled its National Strategy for Economic Transformation earlier in March, the focus will be on implementing that.

Speaking ahead of the forum in Edinburgh, Ms Forbes said: “Scotland’s new National Strategy for Economic Transformation is ambitious and refreshing. The strategy sets out our aim for Scotland to be a successful, thriving country that is always looking to deliver positive change, both in terms of economic performance and tackling inequalities.

“We want to be recognised as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators, who embrace the opportunities of new technology, boost productivity and focus on the innovations that will make the biggest difference, not just here but internationally.

“We must work together, we will listen to and engage directly with industry experts to ensure that the voice of businesses is heard at the heart of the government, which will in turn help us transform our economy and deliver on our ambitions to not leave anyone behind.”

She added: “I, alongside the First Minister and other Ministers in the Scottish Government, look forward to this year’s National Economic Forum and to continuing to work in partnership with Scotland’s business community to unlock our economic potential.”

