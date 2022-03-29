Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan unveiled by Home Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan unveiled by Home Secretary

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 12.04am
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced her actions for the Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced her actions for the Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Home Secretary Priti Patel is launching a new bid to tackle domestic abuse.

The Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan aims to tackle perpetrators, prevent domestic abuse from happening in the first place and help all victims and survivors.

The plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, also hopes to improve the systems and processes that underpin the response to domestic abuse across society.

Domestic abuse
Around 2.3 million people in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around 2.3 million people in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in the last year, and around one in five homicides are related to domestic abuse, the Government said.

The new plan aims to deliver provisions set out in the Domestic Abuse Act.

As part of measures to tackle perpetrators, Ms Patel is exploring options for a new register for domestic abusers, which could require them to report to the police when they move or open a bank account with a new partner.

Electronic tagging of people who pose a risk to women and girls is also being considered by Ms Patel, while the Home Office said there are plans to invest £75 million on directly addressing the behaviour by abusers as part of an overall £81 million package for tackling perpetrators over the next three years.

Meanwhile, the Ask for Ani codeword scheme – which allows those at risk or suffering from abuse to discreetly signal they need help – will now be piloted in Jobcentre offices across the UK.

It was launched initially in January 2021 in pharmacies.

A total of 700 Independent Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Advocate roles will also be funded, with additional cash being given for 300 roles – which will refer and support victims and survivors – later this year.

Ms Patel said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that ruins lives and tackling it is an important part of this Government’s Beating Crime Plan. For far too long the focus has been on what the victim might have done differently, rather than on the behaviour of the perpetrators themselves.

“This must now change. My Domestic Abuse Plan focuses on taking the onus off victims and making it easier for them to access the help and support they need, while taking tough action against perpetrators.”

Charities welcomed the publication of the Domestic Abuse Plan, but called for the Home Secretary to go further.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The NSPCC has long highlighted that children experience domestic abuse and can also be victims. In 2020 the Government amended its landmark Domestic Abuse Act to recognise this.

“We welcome the publication of the Domestic Abuse Plan, but believe this needs to go further in supporting the complex needs of child victims.

“It is essential that a proportion of the funding set aside for community-based services and support for young victims is used to train specialist practitioners to work with children. Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on children and derail their lives, but with access to support services in the community they can recover.”

NSPCC report
The NSPCC said more needs to be done to help children (Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA)

Refuge chief executive Ruth Davison said: “Refuge welcomes the publication of the new Domestic Abuse Plan and is pleased to see the Government looking at how it can build on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 to improve the response to domestic abuse across the country, including by increasing funding to specialist services.

“While the plan offers welcome steps forward, and provides cause for optimism, some of the announcements appear to reflect existing policies and unfortunately don’t offer anything new.

“We hope the Government will use this plan as the start of an ongoing conversation with the sector about how to ensure women and girls are able to access the protection they need and deserve.”

