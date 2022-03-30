UK facing unprecedented hit to national income from inflation – Bank deputy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK facing unprecedented hit to national income from inflation – Bank deputy

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.59am
Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has warned Britain is likely facing the worst ever external hit to national income (PA)
Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has warned Britain is likely facing the worst ever external hit to national income (PA)

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has warned Britain is likely to be facing the worst ever external hit to national income from inflation as the Ukraine war compounds the cost-of- living crisis.

In a speech in London, Mr Broadbent – who sits on the bank’s interest rate setting committee – said the scale of the impact is potentially unprecedented as the UK braces for inflation to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9%.

He said: “As a big net importer of manufactures and commodities, it’s doubtful that the UK has ever experienced an external hit to real national income on this scale.

“From the narrow perspective of monetary policy it will result in the near term in the difficult combination of even higher inflation but weaker domestic demand and output growth.”

Interest rates
Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent said inflation will soar and growth will slow (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week said households will suffer the biggest fall in incomes since records began in 1956 as it forecast inflation would peak at 8.7% in October.

The Government’s fiscal forecasters slashed its growth outlook for the UK economy this year and next, to 3.8% in 2022 and 1.8% in 2023, due to the impact of rocketing inflation.

The bank raised rates at its third meeting in a row earlier this month, to 0.75%, as it also predicted slowing growth as cash-strapped households and businesses rein in spending.

Mr Broadbent also used his speech to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) to caution that forward guidance on interest rates must be clear and warned against an over-reliance on policymaker comments.

He said statements about the likely path of rates carry the risk that financial markets do not take enough notice of economic data.

POLITICS Statement
(PA Graphics)

It comes after the Bank of England has been accused of acting like an “unreliable boyfriend” – a tag first used to describe former governor Mark Carney, by failing to raise rates after implying they would go up.

The bank caught markets off guard when it did not raise rates last November as inflation was surging, and some of its policymakers have hinted that forward guidance may be ditched.

Mr Broadbent said: “If people come to rely too much on explicit steers from the central bank, forward interest rates and other asset prices may become insufficiently sensitive to economic events.

“If in turn the central bank acquiesces to the desire for more definitive statements about the future path of interest rates, and feels the need to signal policy changes well in advance, this could compromise its ability to respond to surprises that occur in the meantime.”

