Under-18s will no longer be sent to young offender institutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Under-18s will no longer be sent to young offender institutions

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 4.31pm
Under-18s will not be placed in young offender institutions under Scottish Government plans (PA)
Under-18s will not be placed in young offender institutions under Scottish Government plans (PA)

The Scottish Government is ending the placement of 16 and 17-year-olds in young offender institutions.

The announcement is one of a number of changes introduced with the delivery plan for The Promise – an initiative to improve the lives of people in and around the care system in Scotland.

The Government is also introducing a national allowance for foster and kinship carers and providing a £200 grant each year for 16 to 25-year-olds with care experience.

Ministers want to see a shift away from crisis interventions to early interventions in order to help families.

Other changes include redesigns of the Children’s Hearings system and the governance of the care system.

The Promise was first published in 2020 and its implementation plan was released on Wednesday.

Clare Haughey
Clare Haughey said the Scottish Government is ‘committed’ to The Promise (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ahead of the announcement, minister for children Clare Haughey visited a forest school in Edinburgh.

In the secluded area, children referred from local primary schools learn how to play and experience the outdoors.

Ms Haughey told the PA news agency: “We’ve announced the whole family wellbeing fund, which is a fund of at least £500 million over the course of this parliamentary term, £50 million over the upcoming year, which will help us to shift the focus from crisis intervention to early intervention and prevention, which will help families be supported and stay together.

“We’ve all had to face huge challenges over the last two years and obviously focuses have been on the health agenda and on keeping people safe and well.

“We’re determined and committed to fulfilling The Promise by 2030 and the implementation plan being launched today will help us to do that.”

She said the Scottish Government is “looking very closely” at the Welsh Government’s pilot scheme of a £1,600 a month basic income for those who leave care.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s chief inspector of prisons led calls for no-one under the age of 18 to be sent to jail.

Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said the results of a survey of 16 and 17-year-olds at HMP YOI Polmont were “shocking”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier