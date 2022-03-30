Just Transition Plan delayed due to ‘fast-moving energy landscape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Just Transition Plan delayed due to ‘fast-moving energy landscape’

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 5.01pm
The plan was due to be released in the spring of this year but has been pushed back to the autumn (Danny Lawson/PA)
The plan was due to be released in the spring of this year but has been pushed back to the autumn (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government’s Just Transition Plan has been delayed until the autumn.

The strategy will lay out Government plans to move away from fossil fuels while also preserving jobs in the north east of Scotland – where as many as 100,000 people work in the energy sector.

In the Programme for Government, ministers said they would establish a Just Transition Plan for all sectors, with the energy industry due to be the first – published alongside a new energy strategy.

But in an answer to a parliamentary question, Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said on Wednesday that the document will be pushed back because of the “fast-moving energy landscape”.

He added: “The revised timeline will allow time for robust evidence and analysis to be produced and take account of ongoing projects, which are progressing at pace in response to the rapidly evolving global energy environment.

“The UK Government is due to produce an energy security strategy, which has been postponed, and we will also need to take this into consideration for Scotland’s energy strategy.”

Michael Matheson
Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson announced the delay (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A just transition, Mr Matheson said, is a “non-negotiable aspect of our journey to net-zero” and extending the timescale will allow more time for stakeholder engagement.

Scottish Conservative net-zero spokesman Liam Kerr said: “This delay shows the SNP-Green Government were looking for a quick headline when they announced their so-called Just Transition Plan which actually has no plan in it whatsoever.”

Along with the plan, the Scottish Government announced a £500 million Just Transition Fund as part of the deal between the SNP and the Greens.

“We also still have absolutely no detail about where the first £20 million of the Just Transition Fund is going because the coalition itself doesn’t even know,” Mr Kerr added.

“This is why I have submitted a written question to ask if the release of this funding will also now be delayed alongside the plan.

“The sector and our local authorities deserve better than being fed false promises by ministers who want to shut down our oil and gas industry.

“If this transition is not done in a fair way, this coalition of chaos will consign thousands of Scottish jobs to the scrap heap.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier